Road crews prepare for busy night ahead

While some people are hoping for spring-like weather to stay, road crews are preparing for a busy night ahead.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- From spring-like temperatures Friday afternoon to cold temperatures and snow, central Kentucky is experiencing a late winter storm.

Before the snow started to fall, Larry Prybil went for a run in downtown.

“I was hopeful when today broke that we would have spring with us again. And I’ve been sorely disappointed by the weather forecast,” said Prybil.

According to Street and Roads Division Director Rob Allen, the department pushed back salting roads until 8 p.m. Friday evening.

“We wanna try to minimize trucks on the road and the amount of salt we use. And if we put it out too soon, the rain will wash it off. So its kind of an art, and science, and luck,” Allen said.

Allen says that’s also because warmer ground temperatures can melt the salt, which means it could impact its’ effectiveness.

Rising gas prices are also a concern for the department. Allen says this weather event is only going to make it more expensive.

“Of course, you budget for fuel. And you may have to ‘rob Peter to pay Paul’. We wanna be judicious with the money that’s given to us and keep on eye on that, so its like, can we idle a little less, can we drive a little slower. Is there something we can do to compensate for that,” Allen said.

He also emphasizes the importance of staying off the roads, if you can.

“This is not the weekend for “over the river and through the woods’. This is the weekend to stay home and watch your favorite team or binge-watch something on a streaming service, at least until we get a chance to clean things up,” Allen said.

For now, many hoping this is the last time they’ll have to prepare for winter weather this season.

“Spring is coming. We’re well into March. April is gonna be here, there will be more sunshine and less snow,” Prybil said.

The city of Lexington said special attention would be given to roads in the downtown area — because of the Sweet 16 tournament at Rupp and the NCAA Division III competition at Transylvania..

The overall message though is don’t travel unless you have to. If you do, make sure to keep an emergency kit in your car, just in case, with flashlights, food and water..