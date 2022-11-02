Road closures ahead of Breeders’ Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As Lexington gets ready to welcome thousands of visitors for the Breeders’ Cup, several roads in the downtown area will temporarily be closed for events.

Police say each evening through Saturday, the following roads will be closed:

For the Tandy Park Takeover events, one lane of West Short Street between North Upper and North Mill will be closed from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m.

For the historic Courthouse projection mapping events, West Main Street between North Upper and North Mill will be closed from 7 to 10 p.m.

“Tomorrow, a phrase from somebody else, this will be a full-court press. We’re going to have almost all of our traffic units assigned to Breeders’ Cup events, so we’ll be out here helping everybody get in and out safely. Also, one of the satellite locations for Parker’s is the Kentucky Horse Park up on Ironworks, so we’re gonna have officers up there as well and along that bus route, to help those buses that are getting the guests in and out as quickly as possible,” said Lt. Van Brackel.

Drivers should also be on the lookout for pedestrians and heavier-than-usual traffic.

Officers will be out assisting.