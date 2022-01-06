Road closed in Morgan County by crash, more than 500 crews out

EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WTVQ) – KY 7 in Morgan County is closed until further notice at milepoint 4.9 due to a crash. The road cannot be reopened until a wrecker arrives to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

This location is near Dyer Branch Road, south of Wrigley. Travel between West Liberty and Sandy Hook is impacted.

Drivers who must travel should use an alternate route until the road is reopened. Due to adverse road conditions, travelers are urged to stay off the highways until the snowfall stops and the roads can be cleared.

In Laurel County, Sheriff John Root reports all roads are dangerous and he encourages people to only drive in case of emergency and even then to

drive with extreme care.

Meanwhile, all state salt trucks and snow plows are on the roads, according to the state Department of Transportation which is urging people to stay off the roads.

Six inches or more of snow already have fallen in some areas with snow still falling heavily to the north and east.

Meanwhile, temperatures Thursday night will dip potentially into the single digits, meaning roads will be even more treacherous. Road crews are working 12-hour shifts and more than 500 trucks are on the roads across Eastern and Central Kentucky.

Snow showers will continue today until around midnight for most of east Kentucky. Temperatures will drop to around 12 degrees, which will significantly decrease road salt effectiveness. Snow-covered roads and slick conditions will be the norm through Friday – motorists should adjust travel plans accordingly. Please avoid travel.

Learn more about state snow removal efforts, and view snow removal priority routes, online at http://SnowKY.ky.gov.

For real-time traffic information, visit http://GoKY.ky.gov.

QUICK CLEARANCE

Kentucky has a Quick Clearance Law (KRS 189.580), meaning:

If you are involved in a crash:

If no one is visibly injured, move your vehicle to the shoulder or off of the interstate or parkway

Call the police

Exchange information with the other party

Also, if you have a disabled vehicle: