Road closed after ‘large rock slide’ at Old Rock Quarry in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Taylor Avenue in Frankfort is now closed after a large rock slide at the Old Rock Quarry.

The rock slide began around 7:13 a.m., according to Frankfort police.

Taylor Avenue between Louisville Road and Benson Avenue will remain closed until the road can be cleaned up.

Police are also asking non-residents to avoid the area of Crown Point to due “possible instabilities.”

