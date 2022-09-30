Riverview expanding coal operations in western Kentucky

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) – A coal company is building a new facility in western Kentucky.

Riverview Coal LLC operates a massive underground coal mine in Union County.

The Kentucky governor’s office says the new $35 million facility will be built in neighboring Henderson County.

The project will create 260 jobs.

The governor’s office says work is expected to begin next year and will be finished in December 2024.

The coal company is a subsidiary of Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Alliance Coal.