Rising temperatures lead to rising car thefts, tips from police to protect belongings

Lexington Police say warm weather leads to an increase in property crimes.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As we get closer to spring and warmer temperatures, police in Lexington say it’s also a time of year the department sees an increase in certain crimes, particularly when it comes to your property. According to Lexington police leaving valuables like your purse, a wallet, cell phone or laptop out in plain sight could entice a would-be criminal with a crime of opportunity. Police say it happens more often in the summer months because people are out and about.

“It’s nicer weather to stay out longer, people tend to leave their cars unlocked, windows down, garage door open because you’re not thinking about the heating of your house,” says Lieutenant Jeremy Tuttle with Lexington Police. “So odds are people are just leaving, you know, just giving the opportunity to commit the crime.”

Police say they tend to see more car thefts in particular this time of year as people leave their keys on the seat or in the ignition. The best defense is to keep all of your valuables and keys, even the spares, with you. That also includes guns, an issue police say is concerning.

“A lot of guns are being stolen right now and those can end up in the hands of people who are committing the violent crimes we see going around the city,” says Tuttle.

According to Lexington Police, guns should be taken inside with you but if you’re going to leave it in the car, police say to lock it up in the glove box or the trunk so it’s not easily accessible.

Police also reminding everyone, if you see something suspicious, say something.

“Even if you think it could be something minor, it could lead to something major so just call (859)258-3600 and report what you see,” says Tuttle.

2021’s monthly data for more violent crimes stayed consistent year-round, despite the increase in gun thefts police see with warmer temperatures. To look at the data, click on the link HERE.