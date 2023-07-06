Rise in cases of Legionnaires’ disease reported in Lexington-Fayette Co.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting a rise in cases of Legionnaires’ disease, a serious type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria.

Amid an increase in the use of outdoor pools and hot tubs during the summer, combined with recent rainfall and stagnant water, the health department said in a press release Thursday.

If you visit or operate a public pool, spa or hot tub, the health department is cautioning the public of the following:

Legionella can cause Legionnaires’ disease and Pontiac fever, collectively known as legionellosis

Scientists named the bacteria after an outbreak in Philadelphia in 1976. During that outbreak, many people who went to an American Legion convention got sick with pneumonia (lung infection)

Health departments reported nearly 10,000 cases of Legionnaires’ disease in the United States in 2018. However, because Legionnaires’ disease is likely underdiagnosed, this number may underestimate the true incidence. A recent study estimated that the true number of Legionnaires’ disease cases maybe 1.8–2.7 times higher than what is reported

About one in 10 people who gets sick from Legionnaires’ disease will die

People can get Legionnaires’ disease or Pontiac fever when they breathe in small droplets of water in the air that contains Legionella

In general, people do not spread Legionnaires’ disease to other people. However, this may be possible under rare circumstances

Legionella occurs naturally in freshwater environments, like lakes and streams. It can become a health concern when it grows and spreads in human-made building water systems

People at risk include those ages 50 and older, current or former smokers, people with chronic lung disease and people who have health problems or take medications that lower their body’s ability to fight germs or sickness.

Legionella can grow in showerheads, hot tubs, decorative fountains and swimming pools with a temperature of around 77-113 degrees.

For more information, you can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here: General legionella information