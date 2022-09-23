Richmond’s Dominion Senior Living throws ‘Senior’ Prom















RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Dominion Senior Living of Richmond is hosting a senior prom for its residents on Friday.

The residents were able to pick out their dresses and formal wear and try them on in a “senior prom store” — thanks to the staff and the community who donated prom items for the special night.

“The residents were beaming with joy as they tried on their formal attire. We can’t wait to see them on their special night all dressed up,” said Dominion Activities Director Jessica Ball.

The senior prom is three hours long with refreshments, dinner and some dancing!