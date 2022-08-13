Richmond’s Bourbon Jam Music Festival brings country singer David Lee Murphy to town

Organizers say it was a way to bring people together for some fun and fellowship.

RICHMOND, Ky (WTVQ)- In Richmond, the inaugural Bourbon Jam Music Festival kicked off Saturday outside the mall.

The festival honored local businesses and musicians. Organizers say the event was dedicated to their first responders, with a portion of sales benefiting the Richmond Police Department.

Ten bands took the stage throughout the day, including country music star David Lee Murphy.

“What’s really special for us is everybody just comes out and has a good time. And that’s what makes it fun for us,” Murphy told ABC 36 News.

There was also a car show and food trucks.

“This was just a baby in our heads and in our hearts back when COVID hit,” said festival director Dianne Turner. “Of course, we know that shut everything down and this year, everybody’s getting out and about. We’re living again, and fellowshipping with each other and getting to show what makes Kentucky so great.”

Organizers also collected supplies for those affected by flooding in eastern Kentucky. They say everything that was donated will be taken to Hazard on Tuesday.