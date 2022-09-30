Richmond’s annual Paint the Town Pink campaign is back

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Richmond’s 14th annual Paint the Town Pink kicks off Friday at Baptist Health to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Established in 2009, Paint the Town Pink gives all proceeds to Madison County to support cancer care. Recently, the organization utilized money to support the relocation and expansion of Cancer Care services at Baptist Health in Richmond.

Community events are scheduled to raise awareness for prevention, early detection and diagnosis of breast cancer on Friday and throughout October including:

14th annual Paint the Town Pink Kickoff Celebration

Baptist Health Richmond North Parking Lot

Friday, Sept. 30

Celebration starts at Noon

The Chuckwagon, Piggin’ Out and Kona Ice will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Paint the Town Pink shirts on sale

Soft Shoe and The Boutique at Merle Norman

Friday, Sept. 30

Short Sleeve: $18

Long Sleeve: $22

Texas Roadhouse

Dine to Donate

Every Sunday in October

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Yoga at Sunset

Chenault Vineyards

Friday, Oct. 7

7:30 p.m.

“We are so grateful for our community partners who continue to make Paint the Town Pink an impactful campaign in Madison County, “said Greg D. Gerard, president of Baptist Health Richmond. “Cancer affects so many people on a personal level, and Paint the Town Pink helps to bring us all together in support of that cause.”

To learn more about Paint the Town Pink, see the complete list of scheduled events or how you can support the campaign, visit https://www.baptisthealth.com/event/paint-the-town-pink-1 or contact the Baptist Health Foundation Richmond at 859-625-3939.