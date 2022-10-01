Richmond’s annual Millstone Festival returns

The festival gets its' name from a local park, named for a collection of millstones found in the county

MADISON COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- A big festival returned to Richmond this weekend.

The second annual Millstone Festival brought hundreds to the city.

The event included more than 130 food and arts and crafts vendors, city organizations, live music, a car show, and a petting zoo.

You got the historical piece of it. We work together with the county, EKU. This is really a festival for our community. We want people from all over to come. But it’s to celebrate Richmond and our history,” said city manager Rob Minerich.

City leaders say this is Madison County’s signature event.