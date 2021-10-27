Richmond Police seek identity of person in connection with theft
Incident happened at Richmond business, police say
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Richmond Police need the community’s help identifying a possible theft suspect.
Officer Emily Faulkner would like to speak with the person caught on this surveillance picture about a theft at a Richmond business.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Faulkner at efaulkner@richmond.ky.us or call 859-623-1714 and leave an anonymous message.
It is in reference to case# 2082, according to police.