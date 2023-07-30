Richmond police investigate double murder; suspect arrested after overnight search

RICHMOND, Ky (WTVQ)- Richmond police are investigating an overnight shooting that left two people dead.

Police say they received a call around 10:17 p.m. Saturday to Foxhaven Drive for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in a parking lot. During the investigation, police also found a woman in a car who had also been shot.

The victims have been identified as 33-year-old Warren Bowman and 24-year-old Makayla Walker.

Richmond police say they arrested 24-year-old Stephon Laroy Baskerville in connection with the shooting deaths. He’s been charged with murder (domestic violence), murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Police say Baskerville was Walker’s boyfriend.

According to police, Baskerville and Walker were involved in a domestic dispute when the shooting happened. They believe Bowman was a witness who attempted to intervene.

Police say Baskerville ran from the area. Officers began a search that continued into the night.

Police found Baskerville in the area of South Keeneland Drive and Tates Creek just after 6:30 Sunday morning, where he was arrested.