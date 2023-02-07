Richmond police arrest man suspected of manslaughter in drug overdose
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Richmond police arrested a man Monday night who’s suspected of providing drugs to an overdose victim.
Police responded to the 1100 block of Richmond Green Drive around 9:30 p.m. for a suspected overdose death, according to a Facebook post from the police department. Once there, they found a 48-year-old man dead.
Officers say an investigation led them to believe a neighbor gave drugs to the victim, which led to his death. Police arrested Demetrius Marshall for a warrant for failing to appear in court on the following previous charges:
Trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl)
Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine)
Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (opiates)
Trafficking in a controlled substance 3rd degree
Possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Police say they found the following after executing a search warrant on Marshall’s home:
Various items of paraphernalia (scales, baggies and calibration weights)
Approximately 117 grams of marijuana
Approximately 500 grams of suspected methamphetamine
Approximately 74 grams of suspected fentanyl
8 Xanax tablets, 2.5 suboxone tablets and 1 clonazepam tablet
$1,186
Marshall, 36, is also now charged with the following:
Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine)
Trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl)
Trafficking in marijuana
Trafficking in a controlled substance 2nd degree
Possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Manslaughter 2nd degree
Tampering with physical evidence
He was lodged at the Madison County Detention Center.