Richmond police arrest man suspected of manslaughter in drug overdose

Demetrius Marshall

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Richmond police arrested a man Monday night who’s suspected of providing drugs to an overdose victim.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Richmond Green Drive around 9:30 p.m. for a suspected overdose death, according to a Facebook post from the police department. Once there, they found a 48-year-old man dead.

Officers say an investigation led them to believe a neighbor gave drugs to the victim, which led to his death. Police arrested Demetrius Marshall for a warrant for failing to appear in court on the following previous charges:

Trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl)

Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine)

Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (opiates)

Trafficking in a controlled substance 3rd degree

Possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Police say they found the following after executing a search warrant on Marshall’s home:

Various items of paraphernalia (scales, baggies and calibration weights)

Approximately 117 grams of marijuana

Approximately 500 grams of suspected methamphetamine

Approximately 74 grams of suspected fentanyl

8 Xanax tablets, 2.5 suboxone tablets and 1 clonazepam tablet

$1,186

Marshall, 36, is also now charged with the following:

Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine)

Trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl)

Trafficking in marijuana

Trafficking in a controlled substance 2nd degree

Possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Manslaughter 2nd degree

Tampering with physical evidence

He was lodged at the Madison County Detention Center.