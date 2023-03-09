Richmond police arrest juvenile accused of saying they ‘intended to harm individuals’ at Glenn Marshall Elementary

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Richmond police arrested a juvenile Thursday morning who allegedly told officers they “intended to harm individuals” at Glenn Marshall Elementary.

Around 7 a.m., police arrested the juvenile on school grounds, according to a Facebook post by the department. The juvenile didn’t have a gun but did have a “large” knife and “another instrument that could be used as a weapon,” police said.

The department assigned extra officers to remain on campus throughout the day.

Police believe this juvenile was acting alone and that no one else was involved.

No other information was immediately available.

