Richmond NAACP hosts march to bring awareness to homelessness, remember MLK

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Madison County community gathered for a commemorative march in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King — and to support efforts to help those most in need.

The NAACP branch in Richmond hosted the March for the Homeless Monday afternoon.

The group gathered at First Christian Church on West Main Street, chanting in honor of Dr. King and in support of housing reform.

“Dr. King. Say his name. Dr. King. Went to the city hall and I took back what they stole from me,” the crowd said.

The group marched down Main Street between Lancaster Avenue and Second Street.