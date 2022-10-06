Richmond man to serve nearly 20 years for fentanyl trafficking

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Richmond man has been sentenced for his involvement in a large fentanyl trafficking case.

Court records show that 49-year-old Bud Hembree was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison Tuesday. He was arrested on drug charges in 2020.

Investigators say while in jail, Hembree’s phone calls were monitored, showing he was having other people sell fentanyl for him while he was in jail.

Hembree pleaded guilty in May.

Seven others have also been sentenced for their roles in the case.