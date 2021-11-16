Richmond man charged in child porn case after fiance’ turned him in

32-year old Ryan McConnaughey is accused of coaching victims in the videos

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Richmond man’s fiance’ turned him in to police after she found child pornography videos on his laptop, according to court records cited by the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says 32-year old Ryan McConnaughey is accused of coaching the victims in the videos, which included girls ranging in age from 8-to-16.

There were also videos of other children of unknown ages, according to the report.

McConnaughey contacted the children through a video chat website called Omegle, according to court documents cited by the newspaper.

After his fiance’ confronted him, McConnaughey tried to remotely access his laptop while at work and delete several videos, which investigators found in the computer’s “trash bin,” according to the report.

He was charged with eight counts of possession and distributing child pornography and use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, according to the report.

McConnaughey was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.