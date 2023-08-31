Richmond man arrested after allegedly shooting stolen gun in pub

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Richmond man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly accidentally shooting a stolen gun inside a pub.

James Parsons was apparently the last guest inside the Paddy Wagon around midnight and had just paid his tab when he dropped a handgun in his possession, tried to catch it and accidentally fired a single shot into the bar, according to a Richmond police arrest citation.

He then allegedly ran out the side door of the bar toward Summit Street and dropped the gun in the process.

About two hours later, officers found Parsons during a call for service they had responded to. While there, police say they found “multiple bags” that his significant other said he left the home with, which allegedly contained vials of testosterone, Xanax bars and an unknown substance.

The gun was also identified as stolen, the arrest citation noted.

Parsons was arrested around 2 a.m. and is charged with wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property (firearm) adn two counts of possession of a controlled substance.