Richmond man accused of stealing catalytic converters from car dealership, causing fire

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Richmond man is accused of attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a car at a dealership and then causing a fire that damaged five vehicles.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, police were sent to C&M Auto on Irvine Road on April 26 for a vehicle fire. The fire engulfed three vehicles and the heat from the fire damaged two more.

Officers believe Stephen Clifton went into the car lot and attempted to steal a catalytic converter which caused the fire.

The 32-year-old was arrested and is charged with criminal mischief.