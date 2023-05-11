Richmond man accused of stabbing outside local bar

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Richmond man is accused of stabbing another man three times outside of a bar on K Street Wednesday.

According to the Richmond Police Department, Kevin Sanders allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old man three times outside of the Bluegrass Barrel House parking lot around 9:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and remains in stable condition.

Sanders, 19, was arrested at his home that night.

According to police, Sanders said he and the victim were in a confrontation and he stabbed the 22-year-old to prevent him from holding him down and possibly being assaulted by others.

“Sanders told [us] that, in hindsight, it was stupid and that he should not have done it,” police said.

He’s charged with assault.