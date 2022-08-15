Richmond donates police car, equipment, more to areas hit by flooding

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Last week, the City of Richmond donated helpful equipment and food to areas in eastern Kentucky hit by the flooding.

Hazard received a police car and the Mountain Comprehensive Healthcare Corporation received computer equipment. Groceries donated through a Richmond Police Department and Kroger partnership were taken to areas in eastern Kentucky as well, filling four police cars and a van, according to a Facebook post by the City of Richmond.

Richmond also donated $1,000 worth of cleaning supplies to Richmond Boy Scout Troop 401, and the troop traveled to Cordia School in Hazard to deliver the supplies themselves, including bottled water, shovels and floor squeegees.

“Just as we did when the tornadoes hit western Kentucky in December, the city looked at our resources to determine what we could donate to best address the needs of the region,” said City Manager Rob Minerich. “The commission stepped up and approved the surplus of equipment and we’re happy to help however we can.”