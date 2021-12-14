UPDATE: Richmond City Commission unanimously passes intent to annex new park

UPDATE POSTED DECEMBER 14, 2021 AT 6:49 P.M.

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Richmond City Commission unanimously voted to annex the property on the corner of Goggins Lane and Tates Creek, as well as Goggins Lane, into city limits.

The ordinances received second reading during the commission’s meeting on Dec. 14. There was no discussion as all were in favor of bringing the 239-acre farm property and Goggins Lane into the Richmond city limits.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED DECEMBER 14, 2021 AT 3:51 P.M.

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Richmond City Commission is set to vote on annexing a 239-acre property for a new park during Tuesday, Dec. 14’s meeting.

The farm property on the southeast corner of Goggins Lane and Tates Creek Road was purchased during the commission’s last meeting, according to the mayor’s office. A presentation detailed the vision of a new park.

A revised concept map of the park suggests 10 full size soccer pitches, two championship soccer pitches with stands, two football fields, 10 tennis courts, six basketball courts, six volleyball courts, a 20,000-square foot play area, a three-acre dog park, multi-use trails, a lake and fishing dock and much more.

The mayors office stated that the plans would not be finalized for a couple of months. Tuesday’s city commission meeting will hold a vote on declaring the city’s intent to annex the property into city limits. The annexation would then be referred to the Richmond Planning and Zoning Commission for a zoning recommendation.

According to the Richmond Register, the project is expected to cost around $60 million.