Ribbon cutting held for new multi-purpose building at Ecton Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington city leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for a new multi-purpose building at Ecton Park.

The new building will feature bathrooms and a concession stand.

City leaders say they wanted a new place at the park where people can go during various community events the park hosts during the summer like baseball games and concerts.

“Whether it is being used by residents for a ball game, for a summer concert, or other community events, I’m thankful to have this resource for our community,” said District 5 Council Member Liz Sheehan.