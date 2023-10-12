Ribbon cutting celebrates new Lexington police East Sector Roll Call office

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police have officially cut the ribbon on a new Roll Call for officers who work in the Eastern section of the city.

The East Sector Roll Call is a satellite office where police working in the Eastern section of the city will report.

The building has high-efficiency windows, a geothermal heating and cooling system and insulated concrete walls.

It’s conveniently located off Man o War Boulevard, allowing officers to stay close to major roads with easy access to traffic incidents.

The building comes equipped with safety features and is energy efficient to save money and increase public safety.

“It also incorporates many security features including a controlled entrance, bullet-resistant materials, a separation of private offices and meeting spaces, separate entrance for the public and police, a storm shelter, separation between public and police parking; it’s really state of the art,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

Police Chief Lawrence Weathers thanked the community for their support in building this facility.

“Since I’ve been here, I don’t think we’ve had a roll call facility built from the ground up and that takes a lot of support,” said Weathers.

The building has been in use for over a month now; the ribbon cutting today celebrated it.