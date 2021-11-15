Rhyne Howard scores 23, No. 13 UK women fall at No. 8 Indiana

Wildcats never led after early in game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (UK Athletics) – All-American Rhyne Howard scored 23 points but the 13th-ranked Kentucky women’s basketball team lost to No. 8 Indiana 88-67 on Sunday at Assembly Hall.

Freshman Jada Walker had a career high 16 points for the Cats and Robyn Benton added 11.

Kentucky (2-1) hit 27 of 65 (41.5 percent) from the floor, including four of 13 (30.8 percent) from behind the arc. Indiana made 32 of 59 (54.2 percent) of its shots, including six of 11 (54.5 percent) from three-point range. The taller Hoosiers grabbed 40 rebounds, compared to 30 for the Cats. Indiana held a 20-13 advantage in second-chance points and a 44-34 edge in points in the paint (click for postgame comments).

The Cats got on the board first, with free throws from Treasure Hunt and Benton, then a put back by Howard, to grab a 4-0 lead. But Indiana answered with an 11-2 run, with all 11 points being scored by Mackenzie Holmes, to lead 11-6 at the first media timeout.

Indiana would extend the lead to nine, 15-6, before Kentucky got baskets from Walker and Howard to cut it to 15-10. But Indiana would hold a 20-14 lead after one period.

In the second quarter, Indiana would stretch the lead to eight, 22-14, before the Cats responded with five points in a row, three from Walker and two from Howard, to get within three, 22-19.

After three in a row by the Hoosiers, Kentucky mounted another run, sparked by its defense. UK would get two straight baskets from Walker and a jumper from Jazmine Massengill to tie the game at 25-25 with 5:51 to play in the half.

Indiana would twice stretch the lead back to six but Walker cut the lead to three, 35-32, on a layup and free throw with three seconds to play in the half. But IU’s Grace Berger hit a midcourt shot at the buzzer to give the Hoosiers a 38-32 lead at the break.

Kentucky scored the first four points of the second half, on a basket by Dre’una Edwards and a jumper by Howard, to cut the IU lead to two. But Indiana scored the next five, and the stage was set for a back-and-forth third quarter.

IU led by seven when Howard hit a three, but Holmes made a pair of free throws to make it 45-39 IU with 7:57 left in the third. Kentucky would answer with the next five points to get within one, 45-44.

But Indiana took control from there. The Hoosiers would mount a 10-2 run to take a 55-46 lead and force a UK timeout. The Hoosiers would get the lead into double figures and would lead 65-53 after three periods.

In the fourth, Kentucky would never get closer than 12 points.

After playing three games in six days, the Cats will now be off until next Sunday when they host Winthrop at Memorial Coliseum. Tipoff will be at 2 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on SEC Network Plus.

No. 13 Kentucky 67, No. 8 Indiana 88 – FINAL

Team Records and Series Notes

Kentucky is 2-1 this season, while Indiana is 2-0 on the young season. This was the 27th all-time meeting between Kentucky and Indiana in women’s basketball. Kentucky leads the all-time series 14-13. Indiana has won five straight games in the series in Bloomington.

Kentucky is in its 48th season with a 865-558 (.608) all-time record.

For the 13th time since 2007, UK began its season ranked or receiving votes in the national polls as the Associated Press tabbed Kentucky at No. 13 in its preseason poll. This marks the third straight season that Kentucky has started ranked in the top 15 of the AP Top 25.

Kyra Elzy is in her second season as the head coach of the Wildcats, holding a 20-10 overall record. Elzy is the second coach in program history to win at least 20 of their first 30 games as head coach. Terry Hall is the other.

Kentucky will be back in action next Sunday vs. Winthrop inside Memorial Coliseum. The game will tip at 2 p.m. ET on SEC Network+ and the UK Sports Network.

Team Notes

Kentucky used the starting combination of senior guards Jazmine Massengill, Robyn Benton and Rhyne Howard, junior forward Dre’una Edwards and sophomore wing Treasure Hunt. UK is 1-1 this season with those starting five. In three games, UK has used two different starting combinations. Treasure Hunt scored first for Kentucky in the game. It is the second time this season she has scored first. Jada Walker was the first sub for Kentucky. It was the first time she has been the first Wildcat off the bench. Kentucky won the opening tip with Dre’una Edwards in the center circle. UK is 2-1 this season when it wins the opening tip.

The Wildcats scored the first four points of the game, but Indiana settled in thanks to the impressive play of Mackenzie Holmes, who scored IU’s first 11 points. At the first media timeout at 4:30 in the first quarter, the Wildcats trailed 11-6. UK made just two of its first nine shots. Indiana went on a 11-0 run midway through the first quarter to take a nine-point lead (15-6) at 3:00 in the first quarter. UK responded to that run by outscoring IU 8-5 to end the quarter. The Hoosiers were up 20-14 at the end of the first quarter.

Kentucky tied the game 25-25 at the 5:50 mark of the second quarter with a 6-0 run. UK’s defense turned to offense is what led the run, forcing four turnovers in the early going of second quarter.

The Wildcats made just two of their last eight field goals, but had managed to lowered IU’s lead to three with just seconds to go before a halfcourt 3 at the buzzer by IU to take a 38-32 lead into the break. IU shot 52 percent from the field in the first half, including 3-of-6 from 3. UK shot 42 percent from the field but did not make a 3, sitting 0-for-3. The rebounding margin and points in the paint margin were both tied at halftime at 17 and 20, respectively. IU had eight first-half turnovers, while UK had seven first-half miscues.

Kentucky chipped away at the IU lead multiple times through the game and got the lead to two at 48-46 with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter. Indiana would respond with seven straight points to increase the lead to 55-46 with 4:00 to go in the third, forcing a Coach Elzy timeout. Robyn Benton hit a huge step-back 3 coming out of the timeout to end the IU run.

Indiana outscored UK 27-21 in the third quarter thanks to attempting 12 free throw to UK’s two free throw attempts. The Hoosiers outrebounded UK by five in the third quarter.

Indiana sealed the win with a 23-14 fourth quarter.

After the rebounds and paint points were tied in the first half, Indiana outscored UK 24-14 in paint points in the second half and 23-13 in rebounds.

Player Notes