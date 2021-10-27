Reward offered in elk poaching case near Hazard

The $2,500 cash reward is offered by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A $2,500 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction in a recent bull elk poaching case in Perry County, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

Investigators say the poaching happened in the Big Creek/Browns Fork Strip Mine area near the Buffalo Mountain Tower in Hazard.

A concerned hunter reported the dead elk, discovered in an off-road path on Sept. 28, 2021. Investigators say only the elk’s head was removed.

To report poaching, which can be done anonymously, call the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife tipline at 1-800-25-ALERT; text “KFWLAW” along with a message to 847411 (tip411) or use the KFWLaw app (iTunes App Store or Google Play Store).

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is a long-time partner in elk restoration, public access and conservation in Kentucky and across the country.