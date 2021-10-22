Community helps push reward to $25,000 in Bryan McCarty shooting death

Community members have donated thousands of dollars to help solve the case of a local businessman

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With help from the public, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is trying desperately to find a killer and has upped a reward in exchange for valuable information.

After 62-year-old businessman Bryan McCarty on September 25, a reward was put up. It started at $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any suspect involved in the shooting. Then the reward went up to $14,000. At this time, the reward is $25,000, locally donated to find the suspect. The Sheriff’s Office says that it has received tips and leads.

Deputies have gathered evidence from McCarty’s homes that have been sent in for analysis.

“We investigate the crime here every day, but the most serious thing we can ever investigate is a murder and the community wants it solved, we want it solved. We are going to do everything we can to find out who did it and prosecute,” said Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo.

Again that reward has been upped to $25,000. Anyone who has any information about this investigation is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, email them, or message them on Facebook.