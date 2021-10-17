Revival Tabernacle holds Fall Festival in Lexington

Church hopes to attract new members

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Revival Tabernacle, a non-denominational Christian church on Versailles Road in Lexington, held its first-ever Fall Festival Saturday.

Inspired by a similar event held at another church in Lexington, seven women from the church organized the festival. It included craft vendors, a hotdog stand, inflatables, and live gospel music.

Sheila Griffith, one of the seven women behind the festival, says she hopes it draws in new membership.

“Got the doors open, and we’re trying to promote that god’s still out there. We’re a safe place, we have masks if you want. If not, you don’t have to wear a mask. We’re just wanting to let people know that we’re here and our doors are open to spread that love that needs to be spread,” Griffith said.

Griffith says that more events like this one are planned for the future.