‘Revamped’ land records system rolls out in Fayette Co.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A “revamped” system to track permanent records like deeds, plats and mortgages has rolled out in Fayette County.

According to a press release, in 2019, the legislature passed Senate Bill 114 which changed the fee structure for Kentucky county clerks relating to permanent documents. A separate document storage fee was established to help modernize clerk’s offices. Work began on the system in 2021.

Digitally scanned records are now accessible to the public for free online. Records have been scanned as far back as 1990, Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins said.

In addition to those records, people married in the county after July 1989 will also be able to order a certified copy of their marriage license on the new website.

“This is just the beginning. Now that we have the technological foundation, we can continue projects to digitize every document we have, some dating as far back as the late 1700s,” Blevins said.

To access the new Fayette County Online Records portal, click here. For a user guide, click here.