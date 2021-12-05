Return of ‘ReRun’, second-hand fashion show

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A fashion show took place today at Greyline Station in Lexington. Put on by Vintage Therapy, this is the second year “ReRun” has happened.

Organizers say this fashion show uses all recycled, second-hand clothing, serving as a ‘look book’ for pieces coming to the storefront soon. Vintage therapy says this will be a quarterly fashion show with dates announced through its social media.

“We really want to make sure that Lexington knows there is a fashion market here and it doesn’t have to be some outrageous number,” says Bailey Johnson, a partner with Vintage Therapy. “You don’t have to sit here and go buy Gucci or Versace, you can find vintage clothing and it can be cool.”