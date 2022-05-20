Retired Lexington pastor among those appointed to boards and commissions by governor

Rev. Dr. C.B. Akins to join Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The well-known retired pastor of First Baptist Church Bracktown in Lexington has been appointed to the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education by Gov. Andy Beshear.

Rev. Dr. C.B. Akins replaces Virginia Wright, whose term expired. Pastor Akins will serve for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2027, according to the governor’s office.

The governor also appointed Catherine Parke, of Georgetown and owner of Valkyre Stud to the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. She replaces Sam Aguiar, who resigned. She will serve out the remainder of the unexpired term ending April 27, 2026, according to the governor’s office.

Todd Case, of Louisa, has been appointed to the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees. The owner of Todd Case Trucking replaces Joe Bowen, who is deceased. Case will serve for a term expiring June 30, 2025, according to the governor’s office.

Jaqueline Sugarman, of Lexington, who is a child abuse pediatrician at the University of Kentucky, has been appointed to the Kentucky Multidisciplinary Commission on Child Sexual Abuse by Gov. Beshear, according to his office.