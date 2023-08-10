Retired Lexington firefighter donates kidney to his friend, retiring Boyd Co. EMS director

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A retired Lexington firefighter donated a kidney to his friend, a longtime employee at Boyd County EMS who’s soon to retire, last month.

Rodney Mullannix donated one of his kidneys to his friend, Tom Adams — a pair who both served their communities is different ways.

“Both knew the risks, but on July 25th, Rodney and Tom underwent surgery at the University of Kentucky Hospital,” the Lexington Fire Department said on Facebook.

They are both recovering and feeling better every day, the fire department added.