Retired Frankfort police K-9 dies

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A retired Frankfort police K-9 died Thursday after a battle with lymphoma.

According to a Facebook post by the Frankfort Police Department and Emergency 911 page, K-9 Aron died at 9 years old at the veterinary office with his handler, Lt. Shane Music.

Aron served the police department for five years before retiring and living with Music.

“He played a crucial part in tracking and apprehension of dangerous criminals, as well as tracking pounds of narcotics out of our community. He was the best partner anyone could ask for,” the Facebook post said.