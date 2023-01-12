Rescued chihuahuas now in the care of the Lexington Humane Society

The dogs were found in deplorable conditions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Chihuahuas from a severe hoarding case in Tennessee are now in the care of the Lexington Humane Society, and will soon be looking for forever homes. In a post on Facebook, the Humane Society said 77 chihuahuas were found in deplorable conditions, after they were abandoned in a house.

The Humane Society said the owners moved out, and returned occasionally to toss food to the dogs for them to fight over.

The Lexington Humane Society said the Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) conducted the seizure of the chihuahuas, and reported the conditions were the worst they had ever encountered.

According to the Humane Society, a lack of veterinary care and unsanitary, inhumane living conditions caused a host of medical issues for the dogs. The Humane Society said the dogs are now receiving treatment, but donations are needed. You can find a link to donate on the Lexington Humane Society’s Facebook page here.