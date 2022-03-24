Rescheduled work for New Circle Rd/KY 4

Thursday, March 24 through Friday, March 25 – 7 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this news release serves as an update. Temporary closures are rescheduled for New Circle Road/KY 4. The lane closures are necessary for overhead sign trusses to be installed across New Circle Road/KY 4. This work is included in the widening project.

New Circle Road/KY 4

Rescheduled dates and times for the operations:

Outer Loop – the left/fast lane and center lane will be closed between Georgetown Road/US 25 (milepoint 8.731) and Newtown Pike/KY 922 (milepoint 9.324) will be closed

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott and Woodford Counties

