Rescheduled repairs for East Vine Street/US 25 in Fayette County

Along Quality and Rose Streets in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of rescheduled operations for East Vine Street/US 25. Base failure (asphalt) and drainage repairs are necessary for the area along Quality and Rose Streets in downtown Lexington. The change for the schedule is due to inclement weather Tuesday, April 12.

work will not be performed Tuesday, April 12

the rescheduled date and times are below:

Wednesday, April 13 – 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Note:

lane closure will be in effect that will include the right/slow and center lane the left/fast lane will remain open during the scheduled hours of work

East Vine Street/US 25 (state route)

Quality Street – milepoint 13.648 (LFUCG route)

Rose Street – milepoint 13.569 (LFUCG route)

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott and Woodford Counties