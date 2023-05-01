Republican governor candidate debate airing tonight on KET

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Five Republican governor candidates vying for the nomination are set to debate Monday on Kentucky Tonight on KET.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former United Nations ambassador Kelly Craft, Eric Deters, Somerset mayor Alan Keck and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles were all invited to appear on the program airing at 8 p.m.

The debate will be moderated by Renee Shaw.

To watch it in its entirety, you can tune in on air or on the live stream at KET.org/Live.

Tonight at 11, ABC 36’s Ana Medina will have a roundup of the debate.