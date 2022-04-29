Report: State-by-state rankings drop Kentucky to 36th in average teacher pay

Kentucky ranked 43rd in raises from 2019-20 to 2020-21 school years

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The state-by-state rank of average salary for public teachers dropped Kentucky from 32nd in the nation to 36th, with the average salary being $56,912, according to the Kentucky Education Association (KEA). The national average salary for teachers is $67,507. Kentucky educators and classified school support workers were the only state employees who did not receive an across-the-board raise in this year’s budget.

According to the KEA, salaries rose .46 of one percent in the Commonwealth from the 2019-20 school year to the 2020-21 school year, which ranks Kentucky 43rd in raises for teachers. Only Alabama, North Carolina, West Virginia, Mississippi, Georgia, South Carolina, Idaho, and Louisiana ranked lower.

The KEA reports neighboring Indiana teachers received the 2nd highest raises nationally at 6.52%, which took them from 23rd nationwide up to 18th in average teacher compensation.

See the state-by-state breakdown and the entire report HERE.