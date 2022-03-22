Report: Residents able to move back after UK sorority house mom dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A sorority house mom at the University of Kentucky’s Alpha Phi chapter has died. According to the Kentucky Kernel, UK police found Alpha Phi’s house mom Michelle Stadler dead in the chapter’s sorority house on Sunday afternoon.

According to the report, sorority members had been unable to reach Stadler after returning from spring break and called police.

The Kentucky Kernel says the 60-year-old died from natural causes, according to the coroner’s office, and no foul play is suspected.

UK police say sorority house residents were able to move back into the house Sunday night, according to the report.

Counseling services through UK’s Counseling Center are available to Alpha Phi members. For after hours help, students can call 859-257-8701.