Report: Parents plan to spend over $1,100 on back-to-school shopping
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Back-to-school season is here, and with Fayette County Public Schools’ first day set on Wednesday, parents have been busy getting the latest necessary school supplies for their kids. But how much do they spend?
According to reports from coupon company RetailMeNot, throughout August, 31 percent of families will be stocking up on not just school supplies, but clothes, shoes and electronics.
Parents are also concerned about prices and their ability to stay on budget, with 40 percent worried about how much money they will have to spend.
Other back-to-school stats:
- Parents plan to spend $1,104 on back-to-school shopping this year
- $192 on school supplies
- $320 on clothes
- $170 on shoes
- $69 on backpacks
- $353 on electronic
- 86 percent of parents are planning to shop for back-to-school season and planning to buy the below:
- 86 percent of shoppers are planning to purchase school supplies
- 82 percent clothes
- 80 percent shoes
- 72 percent backpacks
- 37 percent of shoppers plan to purchase electronics
- 80 percent of people are planning to shop for 1-2 kids
- 97 percent of parents said their children are very involved in choosing back-to-school items
- 51 percent of shoppers are making sure kids are happy with their purchase, while 36% of shoppers are purchasing items that will improve their children’s performance in school
- A shift to back-to-store shopping is happening, with 61 percent of shoppers reporting they will be shopping in store