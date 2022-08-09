Report: Parents plan to spend over $1,100 on back-to-school shopping

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Back-to-school season is here, and with Fayette County Public Schools’ first day set on Wednesday, parents have been busy getting the latest necessary school supplies for their kids. But how much do they spend?

According to reports from coupon company RetailMeNot, throughout August, 31 percent of families will be stocking up on not just school supplies, but clothes, shoes and electronics.

Parents are also concerned about prices and their ability to stay on budget, with 40 percent worried about how much money they will have to spend.

Other back-to-school stats:

Parents plan to spend $1,104 on back-to-school shopping this year $192 on school supplies $320 on clothes $170 on shoes $69 on backpacks $353 on electronic

