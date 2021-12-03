Report of gunshots at school turned out to be construction noise

The reports came in Friday morning at Perry Central High School

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – This story could be the product of a skittish public in the wake of the deadly school shooting this week in Michigan. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says calls came in Friday morning about possible shots fired or an active shooter at Perry Central High School.

Investigators say what people thought were gunshots turned out to be noise from construction work going on at the school.