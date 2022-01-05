Report: NIL deal could keep Wan’Dale Robinson at UK for another season

He broke the UK single-season receiving yards record on his way to being named Citrus Bowl MVP on New Year's Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – University of Kentucky Associate Head Football Coach Vince Marrow says star receiver Wan’Dale Robinson might return to Lexington for another season, implying an NIL deal could be the driving force, according to a report by 247Sports.

Name, image and likeness allows college athletes to earn money while in school. The report says Marrow thinks Robinson could earn big-money while still playing at Kentucky.

Robinson has said he needs to talk to his family before deciding whether to return to play for the Wildcats next season or enter the NFL draft.

The former Kentucky Mr. Football and Western Hills High School star from Frankfort initially committed to Kentucky out of high school, changed his mind and went to Nebraska, but transferred to Kentucky to play this past season. In his first year for the Wildcats, Robinson established himself as an electric playmaker.

In the Vrbo Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day, Robinson caught a pass and raced 52-yards to the Iowa 1-yard line, setting up what proved to be the game winning score as Kentucky came back to defeat Iowa 20-17. That critical catch proved to be historic as the junior broke Kentucky’s single-season receiving yards record previously held by Craig Yeast.

Robinson was named the bowl game’s Most Valuable Player after catching ten passes for 170-yards.

On the season, Robinson had 104 catches for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns.