Report: Jailer running for reelection recorded making racial slurs

The recording of Bullitt County Jailer Paul Watkins was filed as evidence in a whistleblower lawsuit against him by two former employees, according to WDRB

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A published report says a Kentucky jailer running for reelection repeatedly made racist comments during a secretly recorded conversation with a former sheriff.

WDRB-TV reports that Bullitt County Jailer Paul Watkins is heard using racial slurs and other demeaning language in the hourlong recording that was filed as evidence in a whistleblower lawsuit filed against Watkins in state court last year by two former employees.

Watkins declined to comment. But his attorney, Carol Petitt, said he made the comments while “enduring a period of significant personal stress” and that he sincerely regrets the descriptions and comments used.