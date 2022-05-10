Report: Human remains discovered at multiple unmarked burial sites for planned Ford battery park in Hardin County

The 19 unmarked burial sites were found during archaeological field work in March

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/WHAS) — More than a dozen unmarked graves were discovered at a burial site near the planned Ford electric battery park in Hardin County. According to ABC-affiliate WHAS, the Army Corp of Engineers reports 19 burials were discovered during additional archaeological field work completed in March.

Ford had to complete a permit application review with the Department of the Army, according to WHAS. Part of that requirement was for Ford to contract with a qualified archaeologist to examine a cemetery location within the proposed Ford electric battery plant site to determined if the unmarked burials were present.

An official told WHAS, there was a previous burial relocation at the site pursuant to Kentucky state law. However, the Corps said they didn’t have any involvement with the relocation.

According to WHAS, the Corps says they are coordinating with the Kentucky Heritage Council and the Kentucky State Historic Preservation Office as well as family descendants regarding the unmarked burial and a plan for the relocation of the cemetery is under review.