Report: Gunfire on school grounds is at historic high in US

2021-22 school year saw the most gun violence in a decade

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A new report out Friday shows no school year in the U.S. in nearly a decade saw as much gunfire as last year.

A non-partisan group that advocates against gun violence called Every Town for Gun Safety published the report.

It shows that between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31 of this year, there were 193 incidents of gunfire. That’s more than double the total from the previous year.

And no other school year, going back to 2013-14, ever had more than 75 incidents of gunfire.

The report says homicides, assaults, suicides and suicide attempts make up nearly 60 percent of all gun violence at schools.

The authors of the report found most school shootings are carried out by a student or former student at a school — and usually, the guns used come from the student’s home.

Because of this, the authors of the report said most shootings are preventable by keeping guns secured, locking school doors and gates and taking care of students in distress.