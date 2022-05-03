Report: Draft opinion suggests high court will overturn Roe v. Wade

It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter

WASHINGTON (AP) —A draft opinion circulated among U.S. Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide. That’s according to a report published Monday night in Politico.

The news outlet published what was labeled as a “1st Draft” of the “Opinion of the Court” in a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks.

The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft, which if verified marks a shocking revelation of the high court’s secretive deliberation process.