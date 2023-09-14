Report: Donald Trump to hold campaign fundraiser in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Former President Donald Trump is set to come to Lexington on Sept. 22 for a campaign fundraiser.

Fayette County Republican Chair Fran Anderson confirmed Trump’s Lexington appearance to WEKU.

The location of the fundraiser, however, hasn’t yet been set.

Anderson told WEKU a contribution of at least $3,300 will be required to attend the event.

ABC 36 has reached out to the Fayette County GOP chapter for confirmation but has not yet received a response.

On Tuesday, Florida governor and Republican rival Ron DeSantis was in Lexington as a guest at an event.