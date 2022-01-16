Replacement project to begin for bridge beam in Scott County

The bridge on Frogtown Road/KY 608 over I-75

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a bridge project scheduled to begin in Scott County. A beam for the bridge (105B00146N) located on Frogtown Road/KY 608 over I-75 will be replaced.

The work was awarded to M & M Services Co. Inc. for the amount of $302,081.97. The project will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 18, with an anticipated completion date of July 21. The traveling public will be informed of any changes to traffic patterns through advisories furnished to media outlets.

Tuesday, Jan. 18 – operations will begin at 8 a.m.

Frogtown Road/KY 608

the replacement project for the beam on the bridge at milepoint 03.37 will begin

one lane will continue to remain open with temporary signals

at this time there will be no changes to the current traffic pattern

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.