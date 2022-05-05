Repairs scheduled for West Main Street in downtown Lexington

Between Midland Ave/US 60 and Oliver Lewis Way/Newtown Pike/KY 922

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says work is planned for West Main Street/US 25 in downtown Lexington. Base failure (asphalt) repairs are scheduled with alternating lane closures. Motorists will be able to pass through the work zone.

Monday, May 9 through Friday evening, May 13/Saturday morning, May 14

– 7 p.m. each evening until 6 a.m. the following morning

West Main Street/US 25

repair operations will be in effect between Midland Avenue/US 60 (milepoint 13.433) and Oliver Lewis Way/Newtown Pike/KY 922 (milepoint 14.632)

alternating lane closures will allow motorist to pass through the work zone

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.